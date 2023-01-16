Missouri lawmakers adopt stricter dress code

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) While some Americans are working at home in their pajamas, lawmakers in Missouri voted in a stricter dress code. At least, for women.
The state house approved a new rule that requires women to cover their shoulders.
They can do so with a jacket, knit blazer or cardigan.
The cardigan option was only added after one opponent pointed out blazers can be difficult for pregnant women to wear.
Another opponent says it's all about men asserting authority over women.
"On day one in our legislature they're doubling down on controlling women. It's wild to me, and I think it's sending a message to Missourians that the Republican party, the Missouri GOP, doesn't have their best interests in mind and is certainly not focused on the issues important to our constituents,” Missouri District 14 State Representative Ashley Aune (D) says.
The rule was actually proposed by a woman republican, Ann Kelley.
She says it makes things more equal since men have long been required to cover their shoulders with a shirt and jacket.
Lawmakers and reporters in the U.S. Houses were required to cover their arms with sleeves until 2017.
We have reached out to other members of congress for comment, but have not heard back.