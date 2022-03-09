 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Missouri lawmakers consider bill that would allow inmates who give birth to keep child for up to 18 months

    ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- In most prisons, when a woman gives birth, her baby is taken away within days and sent to either a relative or foster care. Some Missouri lawmakers are trying to change that.

The House Bill 1897 would allow inmates who give birth in prison to stay with their child in a nursery for up to 18 months. This would not apply to offenders with histories of violence or child abuse.

The estimated cost of the program is around $1 million. It needs an additional House vote before moving to the Senate for further debate.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, an estimated 58,000 people each year are pregnant when they enter local jails or prisons.

 

