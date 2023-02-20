Missouri lawmakers vote against limitations on children carrying guns

On February 8, Missouri lawmakers voted against adding limitations for minors and their right to carry.
The proposal to ban children from being able to carry guns in public without the supervision of an adult failed by a 104-39 vote.
Missouri House Democrat Peter Meredith of District 80 said this is something that law enforcement has been asking for, and was initially intended to have bi-partisan agreement, but only one Republican representative voted in favor of the ban.
"It used to be that to have a gun in public in most places, you had to have a permit to carry, and to have a permit, you had to be 19. Well, when Missouri legislature did away with permits to carry back in 2017, that also took away our age requirement to carry, which means now there is no minimum age," said Meredith. "A toddler can carry a gun without adult supervision and it's not actually illegal in Missouri."
