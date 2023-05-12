Missouri Legislature passes "Max's Law," Seniors' tax relief bill

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri District 34 State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer is celebrating the passage of two of his sponsored bills, Senate Bill 189 (Max's Law) and Senate Bill 190.
Max's law would increase the penalty for killing a police K-9.
Currently, killing a law enforcement K-9 in the line of duty is treated as a misdemeanor property charge. The bill would elevate injuring a police K-9 to a Class E felony and killing a police K-9 to a Class D felony, which would be punishable with up to seven years in prison.
Luetkemeyer said he and local law enforcement groups are excited to get Max's Law passed.
"We saw a tremendous outpouring of support for K-9 Max and his handler, officer Winder, after Max's tragic death, and so I'm just really happy we were able to get Max's law on the governor's desk and get this important legislation moving forward," Luetkemeyer said.
In addition, Senate Bill 189 includes provisions that remove salary caps for members of the Kansas City Police Department, and it provide workers' compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress disorders experienced by first responders.
Senate Bill 190 also passed out of the House of Representatives. The bill exempts Social Security benefits from state income taxes.
Luetkemeyer said Missouri is one of only 11 states that currently tax Social Security benefits.
"So we know with sky rocketing inflation right now that our seniors, many of whom are on fixed incomes, they're struggling right now," Luetkemeyer said. "And so this bill is really just a way to put more money back in the pockets of Missouri seniors who are on fixed incomes and making sure they are able to make ends meet."
Due to Senate Bill 190, Missouri seniors will also no longer see tax increases on their primary residences. The legislation provides a tax credit to seniors to offset increased tax liability for residential property.
"We've seen real estate assessments around the state increase dramatically. And often times, it means that a senior has to make the decision of whether they're going to have to sell their home or otherwise be evicted from their home because they can't afford the payments for their property tax bill. And so, we never want to be in a situation where seniors are getting taxed out of their homes," Luetkemeyer said.
Both bills now head to Gov. Parson's desk.