Missouri number four most dangerous place for drivers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Attention turning to Missouri driving safety as a new report comes out.
A new study from Forbes Advisor found that the state of Missouri ranks fourth for the most dangerous place for drivers.
The report also found that in Missouri 43 percent of fatal car accidents are a result of speeding while 37 percent are due to impaired driving.
Roadway fatalities in Northwest Missouri have increased 45 percent from 31 deaths in 2019 to 45 deaths in 2021.
So far for 2022, the toll is at 38 locally, with alarming state-wide numbers approaching 1000 deaths for this year.
One theory for the spike in recent years is that open roadways during the pandemic led to more reckless driving.
"Became a free for all and on the roadways, with people just taking greater risk driving way too fast, using their cell phones not wearing their seatbelts as much. And when those factors come into play, especially as traffic volumes, now come back up to normal. Those behaviors often result in fatalities and serious injuries on our highways,” Assistant to State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Jon Nelson says.
For more information about how you can protect yourself on the roads, you can visit MoDOT.org/safety.