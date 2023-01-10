Missouri One Call system rebranding to Missouri 811

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri One Call system will rebrand as Missouri 811 to align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities.
Effective since January 1, 2023, Missouri One Call, also known as Dig Rite or One Call, will become Missouri 811.
Missouri 811 will continue to operate as a non-profit and maintain the same responsibilities as the single point of contact for all public underground facilities.
Missouri 811 better highlights the one call number '811' which can be used by any excavator (homeowner or professional) to submit a locate request three working days prior to starting any digging project.
Excavators can submit a locate request via the website, Missouri-811.org.