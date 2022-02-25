Missouri representatives respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt as well as Congressman Sam Graves released statements in regards to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Senator Blunt said Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is an assault against democracy and a destabilizing threat to all of Europe with worldwide ramifications.
Blunt added the U.S. must work with our allied nations to hold Russia accountable, including crippling economic sanctions and direct support for Ukraine.
A failure to act forcefully will only embolden Russia and other authoritarian nations that seek to undermine peace and democracy around the world.
Senator Hawley stated that Russia's brutal assault on Ukraine must be met with strong American resolve.
In addition, Hawley said that president Biden and the administration must act now and sanction Russian energy production.
Congressman Graves said the free people of the world stand with Ukraine in the face of Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion.
Adding that the U.S. must support our NATO allies in the region and immediately act together to enact strongest possible sanctions to cripple Putin's ability to make war.
