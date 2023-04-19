Missouri senator confident "Max's Law" will pass

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri District 34 Senator Tony Luetkemeyer is hopeful the Missouri Senate will pass "Max's Law" April 20.
Luetkemeyer presented Max's Law earlier this year. The bill would elevate injuring a police K-9 to a Class E felony and killing a police K-9 to a Class D felony, which would be punishable with up to seven years in prison.
Luetkemeyer said he has perfected the bill. The bill now needs one final vote to get the bill from the Senate to the House of Representatives.
Luetkemeyer said he expects the Senate vote will happen tomorrow, and he is confident the bill will pass.
He said part of the reason he is confident is due to priorities added to the bill supported by both Democrats and Republicans.
"We also added some provisions to that bill that were there to kind of help some of my Democratic colleagues who might have had some concerns over Max's Law to get them in a better position," Luetkemeyer said. "And so, we added that, some other language that doesn't have to do with Max's Law, or totally unrelated provisions, to make it a little bit more palatable. And hopefully we pass the bill out of the Senate tomorrow, get it over to the House and the House gets to work on it, and we get it to the governor's desk."
Max's Law was created after St. Joseph K-9 officer Max was killed in the line of duty in 2021.
Currently, killing a law enforcement K-9 in the line of duty is treated as a misdemeanor property charge.