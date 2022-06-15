Missouri senator supports mental health provision in bipartisan proposal

(WASHINGTON D.C.) A Missouri senator has joined the bipartisan proposal on gun safety.

Over the weekend, a group of 20 senators agreed on the framework of possible legislation to address recent mass shootings.

Senator Roy Blunt was one of 10 Republicans and the only Missouri senator to support the proposal.

Blunt and Senator Debbie Stabenow from Michigan announced that their bipartisan bill to expand high-quality mental health and addiction services nationwide is included in the bipartisan proposal.

In a statement, Senator Blunt said “It is important to remember that people who do have a mental health issue are more likely to be the victim of a crime than the perpetrator. We want to be sure that mental health care is not only available, but that we are encouraging people to seek care without the fear of stigmatization. This bipartisan proposal builds on the progress we have made and ensures community-based access points to care will be available over the long term. It will help keep people safe while protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans, and I urge our colleagues to give it their full consideration.”

The senate continues to negotiate the proposal and could vote on possible legislation as early as next week.

Senator Blunt announced last year that he will not be running reelection.

