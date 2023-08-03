Missouri State Highway Patrol Gives Safe Swimming Tips

Missouri, According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol there have been 23 drownings across the state of Missouri this year.
In an effort to prevent further deaths, MSHP has given some safety tips for swimming.
Don't swim alone, know your limits, know the level of skill for everyone in your group.
If you feel a shock, keep away from the dock. Missouri lakes and rivers can have currents, drop-offs, and debris that make swimming difficult.
If someone is struggling in the water, make sure to provide them with a flotation device or extend something out for them to grab onto.
If you enter the water in order to assist someone, put a life vest on first.