Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H holding toy drive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H is holding a toy drive again for the sixth time now.
It's in honor of Trooper James Bava, who died in 2015 while on duty.
The toy drive is something his family wanted to do in remembrance of his birthday in October.
All the toys that are donated will be given to Saint Louis Children’s Hospital and Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
You can drop off any toys at the Troop H headquarters on the Belt Highway before October 24.
Then the toys will be delivered to the hospitals in November.
“They like that, you know, when you take them into the room, they're there for bad reasons normally, and just brightens their day, which is the whole reason why it's important for us to do that,” Sergeant Shane Hux from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H says.
Trooper James Bava's birthday is October 23.
