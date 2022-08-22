Missouri State Highway Patrol urges driving safety as school buses return to the roads

School buses return to the roads this week, making it more important than ever for drivers and pedestrians to be aware.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to take extra care in school zones as children walk to and from school and always yield to pedestrians.
Do not block crosswalks and never pass a bus that is loading or unloading children.
When walking, make sure to always use crosswalks and look both ways when crossing the street.
“So traffic patterns will change as the school year begins, there will be a lot more inexperienced drivers on the road driving to and from school. So just allow yourself extra time to reach your destination. Be extra vigilant, especially in your school zones and crossings,” said Sergeant Shane Hux with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children, so be sure to stop far enough back when driving to allow them to safely enter and exit the bus.