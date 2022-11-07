Missouri state House of Representatives District 1 seat up for grabs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the midterm elections just days away, there are several state representative seats that are up for grabs.
We spoke with the candidates for Missouri House of Representatives District 1.
Voters in Atchison, Nodaway, Worth and Holt counties will have to choose between republican candidate Jeff Farnan and democratic candidate Jess Piper, both are political newcomers.
While both candidates do agree on topics such as maintaining roads and funding education, they are still divided along party lines with regards to key issues such as tax cuts.
"We all have to pay taxes. It's part of being in society. And if you want a road to drive on, if you want police protection, fire protection, you have to pay taxes. If you want your schools to be funded,” Piper says.
"I think it was great anytime you can give money back to three people, I think it’s great. I think it's a good idea. You know that we let Missourians handle their own money instead of the government,” Farnan says.
