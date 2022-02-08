Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments over new gun law

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on the constitutionality of a new state law forbidding local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws.
A lower court judge rejected a challenge to the law brought by St. Louis city and county and Kansas City officials last August, so they appealed to the higher court.
The gun law has drawn strong opposition from police departments across the state, and federal law enforcement officials have said it hampers criminal investigations and hurts cooperation between federal and local investigators.
State officials who are defending the law argue it is necessary to prevent federal officials from trying to enforce new gun control measures.
A separate lawsuit asking a judge to clarify the provisions of the law is also progressing in lower courts.