Missouri Supreme Court Searches for Judge to Replace Draper

Jefferson City, MO; The Appellate Judicial Commission is seeking applicants for the Supreme Court of Missouri in order to fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of Judge George W. Draper on August 4, 2023.
The requirements for applicants according to the Missouri constitution is that they be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a U.S. citizen for at least 15 years, and have been a registered voter in Missouri for the last 9 years.
Applications and nominations should be sent to JudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov or by mail to Appellate Judicial Commission, Supreme Court of Missouri Judge Vacancy, post office box 150, Jefferson City, MO, 65102.
Applications will be accepted until noon on Friday, July 21, 2023. The application materials can be found at https://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=89317.
For more information contact Beth S. Riggert at 573-751-3676.