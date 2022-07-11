Missouri traffic fatalities down 5% compared to last year

As of July 8th, Missouri Department of Transportation reporting that state traffic fatalities are down 5% compared to last year at this time.
This modest decrease comes as a relief following the sharp increase in traffic deaths across the country since the start of the pandemic.
MoDOT specifically seeing an increase in speed-related fatalities across the state in the last two years, accounting for 40% of road deaths in 2020 and 35% last year.
Although these statistics are moving in the right direction, there is still more progress to be made with driving safety in Missouri.
“So it'd be down 5%, this year is promising. But it's hard to celebrate it as well, because we've still lost more than 460 people already this year in 2022. So hopefully we can continue to make some progress and in the year, moving back in the direction we want to go, which is Toward Zero Fatalities on our roadways,” said Jonathan Nelson, Assistant to State Highway and Traffic Engineer for MoDOT.
To help Missouri get closer to zero deaths on the roadways, MoDOT advises all drivers to always wear your seatbelt, and if you are the driver, put your phone down and focus all attention to the roadway.
Slow down and drive the appropriate speed limit, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.