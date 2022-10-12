Missouri voters face changes at November midterms

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri voters will face different voting laws at the polls during the November midterm elections.
State legislation made changes over the summer, impacting voter ID and and absentee voting the most.
HB 1878 - Modifies provisions regarding election law:
Requires all registered voters in Missouri to provide a photo ID to vote and repeals the use of mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots, strengthening the integrity of each citizen's vote.
Additionally, HB 1878 makes several other modifications to state statute:
- Clarifies when voter rolls can be audited by the Secretary of State;
- Allows no excuse absentee voting in person at the local election authority starting two weeks prior to the election;
- Prohibits the use of ballot drop boxes for absentee ballots;
- Makes the paper ballot the official ballot and prohibits the use of electronic vote counting machines after January 1, 2024;
- Prevents local election authorities from accepting private donations, with limited exceptions;
- Requires all electronic voting machines to be "air gapped" or not directly connected to the internet; and
- Adds several other provisions related to elections.
"If they do not have photo ID and they are an active registered voter, they have an option to vote a provisional ballot," said Mary Baack-Garvey, the County Clerk for Buchanan County. "What that means is they're they they're saying they don't have ID we know they're registered and what we'll do is after the election, look at that signature on that envelope and see if it matches what we have in registration."
Another major change is the way absentee voting looks.
Missouri voters making an absentee vote, no longer require an excuse two prior to election day.
"When people come to the counter to vote absentee, they have to have an excuse. Currently, a lot of it is they're going out of town, they're snowbirds. So they say they're gonna be out of town. This time they don't anybody can come in and vote. It's only here in person at the office, though, but they don't have to have an excuse," Baack-Garvey explained.