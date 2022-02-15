 Skip to main content
Missouri Western Accounting Club providing free income tax services

Missouri Western Accounting Club

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University’s Accounting Club is offering free income tax preparation and e-filing.

Students from the Craig School Of Business’s Accounting Club are providing free basic income tax service to taxpayers with a household income up to $60,000.

The students will be working alongside Dr. Curtis Atchley, assuring each set of tax returns is reviewed by two people to make sure it’s 100% accurate. 

“It took quite a bit of work to get the site qualified and certified. But the thing is, now that this has been done, this is something I think that the accounting club in Missouri Western will do year after year, because I really think that's a big benefit to the community. And we're happy to be able to provide free tax returns and get them electronically filed,” said Dr. Curtis W. Atchley, Assistant Professor Of Accounting at Missouri Western State University.

The services will be provided on Saturday February 19th, 26th, and March 5th from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Missouri Western State University, Popplewell Hall room 307. 

Those who qualify:

  • Household income less than $60,000 

  • Must live and work in Missouri

  • Simple Schedule C - no depreciation

  • Students requesting assistance need to know if parents plan to claim them as a deduction on their tax return. 

What you need to bring:

  • If you are married and filing jointly - both must attend

  • Identification – Both a photo ID and Social Security Card (for all adults on filing) 

  • Children do not need to attend, but if claiming, bring their Social Security Card(s)

 All Tax Documents to Include:

  • W-2 

  • 1099-INT

  • 1099-MISC

  • 1099-NEC

  • 1099-B

  • 1099-R

  • SSN-1099, 1098-E, 1098-T 

  • IRS Letter 6419

  • 1095-A 

  • All applicable receipts to include child care receipt

  • Voided Check - if taxpayer plans on filing electronically

Questions: Please email Dr. Atchley at catchley@missouriwestern.edu.