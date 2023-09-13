Missouri Western honors first responders with stair climb on 9/11

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) 22 years ago, many first responders risked their lives climbing the 110 flights of stairs of the World Trade Center to save the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Monday, Missouri Western State University honored those brave individuals.
Participants payed tribute the 343 firefighters that died on 9/11 in 2001 by climbing 80 sets of stairs at Spratt Stadium.
Ryan Reese of the St. Joseph Fire Department explained how doing this event puts his job, and the importance of it, into perspective.
"As firefighters, it's something we talk about a lot, what they went through," said Reese. "We're not even in full equipment that they would have had. They would have had axes and high rise packs and everything like that."
"I'm not even carrying all the gear. I am not surrounded by the danger of what those firemen were doing that day," said Chelsey Clark, Director of Military and Veteran Services at Missouri Western. "It's just a glimpse of what they had to go through."
Clark is just one of many who recall 9/11 of 2001, and the moments that changed their lives forever.
"9/11 happened when I was eight, I wasn't quite adult yet. Both my parents were in the army when it happened, and I was living in Germany at the time so it was evening," said Clark.
Looking back on this memory, Clark remembers her brother and her sitting on the floor of their living room, watching the terror unfold.
"We didn't really know the immensity of it until my dad turned to us and he said, 'This means we're going to war.' And sure enough, it did. Both my parents went to Iraq and Afghanistan multiple times," Clark said.
Since then, Clark has joined the military to serve just as her parents did, saying that 9/11 completely changed the course of her life.
Although majority of current Missouri Western students had not even been born when the attacks took place, participants young and old showed out to keep the memory alive.
"This wasn't just a day in history. These are real people who were affected and real people who went in real firefighters, real first responders who went into help on that day," said Clark.
While the 9/11 stair climb allows people to pay tribute to the fallen heroes each year, Clark recommends supporting local firefighters every day by donating to and fundraising for local stations.