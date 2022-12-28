Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy Director passes away

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri law enforcement community is mourning the loss of one of their own with the passing of Missouri Law Enforcement Academy Director Joseph King.

King had been in law enforcement for 29 years working for the St. Joseph Police Department, Platte County Sheriff's Office, and Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

As well as being the Director for the Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy.

In a statement by Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett states King will be missed greatly by the law enforcement community.

"Joe was an excellent law enforcement officer who always excelled in everything he did. Whenever Joe took on a new role or assignment, whether in his duties as an officer or that of a trainer, he challenged himself and became an expert in that duty so he could provide the best at whatever it was for those he served. Joe carried that passion into training law enforcement officers and entrant recruits in the academy, and Joe's contributions to law enforcement and law enforcement training will be greatly missed and significant. Joe was also a great longtime friend, and will be missed by many greatly."

The family of Joseph King is currently sharing a go-fund-me that is linked below.