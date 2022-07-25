Missouri Western, Mosaic welcome Chiefs back to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the 12th NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs return to St. Joseph for training camp.
As players arrived Monday for the start of camp, Missouri Western State University and Mosaic Life Care officials welcome the Chiefs back to town.
"As we all know, Chiefs Kingdom has a devoted, devoted fan base that extends beyond Missouri," MWSU president Elizabeth Kennedy said. Throughout the United States and internationally, there are literally Chiefs' fans across the globe.
On Monday, Chiefs president Mark Donovan announced a few changes and returns for training camp this year.
Donovan said that autographs after practice will return to what was accustom in 2019. The Chiefs president also said the team will put a cap on the number of fans attending practice each day to ensure every fan has a great experience.
Also, of note, fans will need to secure their daily camp tickets on the Chiefs' app. There are three days of camp that will have a $5 entrance fee.
The Chiefs will start their 12th year of camp in St. Joe on Wednesday and will the team return next year? The team has the option to do so and will discuss the future after this year's camp, but team officials said that the team continues to enjoy the relationship with Missouri Western.
"It's been great to be here," Donovan said. "Our head coach loves getting away. The players like it."
Wednesday's first day of camp is open to season-ticket holders only and begins at 9:15 a.m. Thursday's practice is open to the public and starts at 9:15 a.m.