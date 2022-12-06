Missouri Western set to announce former OC as next head football coach

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western athletic director Andy Carter has found the next head coach of the football program.
The Griffons will hire Southeastern Oklahoma State head coach Tyler Fenwick to be Missouri Western's head football coach.
Fenwick spent the last four years at Southeastern Oklahoma State including a nine-win season in 2021. When he took over the program, the Savage Storm won just one game in 2019, but then posted a 9-3 season in 2021 with a bowl win against Emporia State.
This past season, Southeastern Oklahoma State finished 6-6 including a bowl loss to Emporia State.
Before SE, Fenwick was the head coach at Missouri S&T for six seasons with a 37-29 record including a 10-2 2018 season and winning the GLVC Coach of the Year Honor.
Missouri Western fans will remember him as the Griffons offensive coordinator from 2007-12. He was part of a program that played in the post-season in each of the six seasons that he was on the staff, including an appearance in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals in 2012.
During the six years Fenwick spent as offensive coordinator at Missouri Western, the Griffons averaged 432.8 points per season and 35.1 points per game