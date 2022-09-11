Missouri Western State hosts memorial ceremony on 21st anniversary of 9/11

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Missouri Western State University hosted a 9/11 memorial ceremony to recognize the events that happened on that day and to honor all of the lives that were lost.
"I was a young police officer at the time, and I was working night shifts. So I received the call and was told to turn on the television and turned on the tv just in time to see the south tower get hit," St. Joseph Police Department commander Dave Hart said.
"I was a pool firefighter and my station that day was headquarters on the old snorkel truck. And we had a fire alarm at Corby towers on the ninth floor. And when we came back from that alarm, we had seen what had happened on tv," St. Joseph Fire Department assistant Fire Chief Jamie McVicker said.
It's been 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the U.S. still to this day recognizes and honors all of the lives lost on that tragic day.
"It's a day of honor more than anything today paying respects. God chooses some to carry on this this lifestyle, whether it be military first responder, police, fire, EMS, correctional officers they're blessed people and it's a day to pay respect to them," McVicker said.
The Missouri Western State University 9/11 memorial ceremony, had several guest speakers, including Sheriff Bill Puett, assistant Fire Chief Jamie McVicker, interim Police Chief Dave Hart, and a city council member.
I was at the sheriff's office, and we were actually hosting a class on weapons of mass destruction. We had an NYPD police officer and a Washington, D.C. fire member, there teaching the class. The police officer that was there that day, was supposed to be on and was watching his house destroyed as a part of that, and to see that impact firsthand, that day, will always be burned in my mind," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
They explain what they hoped their speeches would convey to everyone in the room and why they felt honored to speak at the ceremony.
"The primary message that I want to deliver today is of ordinary people doing extraordinary things," Hart said.
The terrifying events that happened on 9/11 continue to be remembered by everyone, and local first responders feel the gravity of that tragic day when they recognize the sacrifices that were made 21 years ago.
"Well, you always want to honor and try to pay tribute to those who have paid that ultimate sacrifice for our protections and our freedoms. It's a very humbling thing to try to find the right words to go out and honor those that have paid such a high cost for the freedoms and protections that we all enjoy as American citizens," Puett said.