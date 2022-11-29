Mizzou marches through the streets of New York

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) Last Thursday Marching Mizzou represented Missouri at one of the biggest American televised events.
Marching Mizzou led the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.
After applying to perform in the parade in 2019, the band was accepted in 2020 and finally got their chance to shine last week.
This trip is a historical one for the band and many members are calling it the experience of a lifetime.
“It was a really big honor for me. It's definitely given me bragging rights for my family to say that I was on TV and everything. It really made me more grateful for the type of program I'm in. Dr. Knopps, doctors and Bido, Dr. Noon, Jeremiah Ingram, and Cliff, they're all really good people and they work so hard to give us opportunities to improve and go to new places that we probably have never been before,” Marching Mizzou member Jessica Lyles says.