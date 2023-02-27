 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...

Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

This product along with additional weather and stream information is
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Platte River near Agency.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this
morning to 20.3 feet. It will then fall below flood stage
this afternoon to 19.3 feet by this evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MLC Foundation hosts Design Sessions for Children's Discovery Center

Mosaic Life Care Foundation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On February 20-23, the Mosaic Life Care Foundation hosted a series of Design Sessions to bring together content experts and M. Catton & Co, LLC, the Children's Discovery Center's project designers.

Sessions focused on specific content that is envisioned for the Children's Discovery Center, attempting to draw out ideas that can be developed through the design team's visualization process, according to a news release.

“This is not just about a Children’s Discovery Center, it is about an investment in our story, the St. Joseph, Missouri story,” Julie Gaddie, the president of the Foundation, said in the news release. “If we are going to build a healthy and thriving community where young people choose to live and grow in, we must stay focused on building community and regional pride.”

The Children’s Discovery Center is located at the Plymouth Building and will include more than 15 core exhibits, a traveling exhibit, and much more.