MLC Foundation hosts Design Sessions for Children's Discovery Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On February 20-23, the Mosaic Life Care Foundation hosted a series of Design Sessions to bring together content experts and M. Catton & Co, LLC, the Children's Discovery Center's project designers.
Sessions focused on specific content that is envisioned for the Children's Discovery Center, attempting to draw out ideas that can be developed through the design team's visualization process, according to a news release.
“This is not just about a Children’s Discovery Center, it is about an investment in our story, the St. Joseph, Missouri story,” Julie Gaddie, the president of the Foundation, said in the news release. “If we are going to build a healthy and thriving community where young people choose to live and grow in, we must stay focused on building community and regional pride.”
The Children’s Discovery Center is located at the Plymouth Building and will include more than 15 core exhibits, a traveling exhibit, and much more.