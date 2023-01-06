MLC Foundation receives $500,000 gift to support Children's Discovery Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Sunderland Foundation gifted the Mosaic Life Care Foundation $500,000 to support the $19 million construction cost of the Children's Discovery Center.
The Sunderland Foundation is a family foundation based in the Kansas City region that supports capital building projects and nonprofits.
MLC Foundation President Dr. Julie Gaddie said the Sunderland Foundation has existed for decades, supporting communities to improve the quality of life within them.
"Their family has worked to fund projects that are really specific to creating vibrant, safe, interactive experiences for communities. So we are very pleased that we were chosen as one of their funding projects," Gaddie said.
Since the Children's Discovery Center project launch, philanthropies have raised $1 million, which is one-third of the $3 million goal for the project.
Gaddie said she thinks the Children's Discovery Center attracted the Sunderland Foundation because the project is unique.
"And they are excited that it will be a wonderful experience for the families of northwest Missouri," Gaddie said. "So to look at a project that is this exciting and also based in a rural, or outside of Kansas City area, is something that we believe caught their attention."
Once renovations are complete, the historic Plymouth Building in downtown St. Joseph will include more than 15 core exhibits, a traveling exhibit, a birth to 18-month-old space, a rooftop exploratorium, gift shop and concessions.
The MLC Foundation plans to open the doors to the Children's Discovery Center in fall 2024.