MO Dept. of Conservation warns of popular, highly invasive tree species

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you live in Missouri, you've probably noticed the pretty white-flowing trees in bloom this time of year. But what you may not know is that this tree is a highly invasive species.
The Callery Pear Tree, or Bradford Pear, is a nonnative species that multiplies quickly and crowds out Missouri native plants.
With Arbor Day coming up, the Missouri Department Of Conservation is urging the public to plant similar looking, native trees instead like the Red Bud or Downy Serviceberry tree.
"A lot of folks see them. And they're really pretty, especially this time of the year. But unfortunately, they're bad the rest of the year, you get one shot, two weeks shot of something nice. And then they're, they're a trouble tree. So like, say we're trying to encourage folks not planning new ones, if you need to, remove it, and then plant something different," said Lonnie Messbarger, Forester, Missouri Department of Conservation.
The Regional Conservation Office is holding an Arbor Day event on Saturday April 29th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their office located on the Missouri Western Campus at 701 James Mccarthy Dr, St Joseph, MO 64507.
Two free tree seedlings will be given away per family while supplies last.