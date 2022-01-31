 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

MoDot: Multi-state winter storm threatens travel in Missouri

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow Plow

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation urges people to stay off the roads during periods of ice and snow ahead of winter weather in the forecast.

MoDot said in press release that all available crews will be out across the state working 12-hour shifts, but staffing is still short due to turnover and illness. 

"It may take crews longer to return roads to a mostly clear status after the storm ends later this week," said MoDot Director Patrick McKenna.

The department says that if you are involved in a minor crash or slide off the road, remain in your vehicle with your seat belt buckled. They also advise drivers to keep a winter weather emergency kit in your vehicle.

However, if you must travel, MoDot says to use extra caution, anticipate slower travel times and check the Traveler Information Map for road conditions.

