MoDot: Multi-state winter storm threatens travel in Missouri

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation urges people to stay off the roads during periods of ice and snow ahead of winter weather in the forecast.
MoDot said in press release that all available crews will be out across the state working 12-hour shifts, but staffing is still short due to turnover and illness.
"It may take crews longer to return roads to a mostly clear status after the storm ends later this week," said MoDot Director Patrick McKenna.
The department says that if you are involved in a minor crash or slide off the road, remain in your vehicle with your seat belt buckled. They also advise drivers to keep a winter weather emergency kit in your vehicle.
However, if you must travel, MoDot says to use extra caution, anticipate slower travel times and check the Traveler Information Map for road conditions.