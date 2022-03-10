MODOT snow plows through town after snowfall overnight

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph area got a few inches of snow overnight, so plows have been out through town.
"We brought crews in to make sure that we were here and prepared for any start time. So we were here about an hour or two, you know, before getting equipment ready and ready to go and going out and checking, you know, as soon as the snow started," MODOT district maintenance and traffic engineer Tonya Lohman said.
MODOT says there was less snow on the ground than what was predicted so it gave them a little advantage when crews started.
Lohman says they were already pretreating roads the past couple days and that all the interstates and highways were getting plowed, but there could still be some buildup left behind in some spots.
"Drivers still need to continue to drive slowly, you know, be careful on any of the four lane roadways like the interstates or us 36, if we're trying to pass someone else, because the passing lanes, although we are out plowing them and treating them, they will get covered back up much more quickly because fewer people are traveling in those lanes. and so there'll be more snow covered," Lohman said.
Lohman adds that snow conditions were a bit lighter up north, so you can expect roads improving after plows get through if you live further out of the St. Joe area.
"There will be some improving conditions, you know, starting with the northwest part of our district so like the Rckport-Tarkio area working its way south towards St. Joe and east towards like Bethany and Albany and King City. So from that direction down, it will start to improve. and our map should reflect that," Lohman said.
She says another few areas might not see conditions improve as quickly as the snow moves through and doesn't stop until morning.
"It's supposed to be very cold overnight. So even if we get things plowed and or get things treated, whatever is out there is not going to make a big difference, even with the tracks of the vehicles, because you're not going to have a lot of warmth on the roadway. It'll probably take even into Saturday to get you know, seriously better conditions," Lohman said.
Lohman says drivers need to remain cautious when you are driving near plows, they are large trucks that need enough room to turn.