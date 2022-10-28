MoDOT staffing shortage impact

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) MoDOT is facing a critical shortage of plow operators as the winter season approaches.
With staffing nearly 30%, below the numbers needed to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm, MoDOT is looking to fill winter operations vacancies as quickly as possible.
"We've had some turnover here at MoDOT, especially on our maintenance side, so we're in the process of trying to shore that up," says Assistant Director Engineer of MoDOT Northwest Troy Slagle.
"We do have some positions out there posted right now....looking for emergency operators. So if somebody has their CDL that's looking for some part-time work, it's a great opportunity," Slagle continues.
MoDOT says this decrease in employees has been a gradual decline taking place over the last few years.
"I'd say it's been pretty gradual through the years. We were dealing with this last winter as well, especially on the maintenance side trying to find enough operators to operate or snowplows during winter events. It's been a challenge for the last couple of years for sure," says Slagle.
The shortage means that it will take longer to clear the roads this winter, leading to potential delays.
"We'll keep focusing on our major routes first and then work our way down on the level of importance of the roads depending upon what that is and try to do the best we can with the staff that we have," Slagle says.
"It may take a little longer for us to get the roads completely clear but we'll keep working on it until we get to that point," Slagle continues.
Despite the low numbers, safety is still MoDOT's priority, and they'll be working diligently to combat the icy roads no matter what.
If interested in applying for a part-time or full-time position with MoDOT, click here.