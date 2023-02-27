 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...

Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

This product along with additional weather and stream information is
available at www.weather.gov/kc/.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Platte River near Agency.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this
morning to 20.3 feet. It will then fall below flood stage
this afternoon to 19.3 feet by this evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MoDOT switches gears from winter weather to pothole repair

Pothole

(MISSOURI) Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are already focusing on pothole repairs as the winter season comes to a close.

According to a news release, MoDOT maintains 34,000 miles of road, including interstates, U.S. and Missouri routes, and lettered routes.

Last year, crews patched more than 800,000 potholes, spending more than $16 million on patching.

MoDOT officials want to remind drivers to slow down or move over a lane when crews are making repairs.

“Between the drastic changes in temperatures throughout this winter season and the moisture from precipitation, we’re already seeing a high number of potholes developing on Missouri highways,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT state maintenance director. “We ask motorists to please be patient with us and look out for our crews as they work to repair the roadways. Slow down and never drive distracted. Remember, Buckle Up Phone Down.”