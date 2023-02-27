MoDOT switches gears from winter weather to pothole repair

(MISSOURI) Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are already focusing on pothole repairs as the winter season comes to a close.
According to a news release, MoDOT maintains 34,000 miles of road, including interstates, U.S. and Missouri routes, and lettered routes.
Last year, crews patched more than 800,000 potholes, spending more than $16 million on patching.
MoDOT officials want to remind drivers to slow down or move over a lane when crews are making repairs.
“Between the drastic changes in temperatures throughout this winter season and the moisture from precipitation, we’re already seeing a high number of potholes developing on Missouri highways,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT state maintenance director. “We ask motorists to please be patient with us and look out for our crews as they work to repair the roadways. Slow down and never drive distracted. Remember, Buckle Up Phone Down.”