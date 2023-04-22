 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

MoDot takes action over 1-29 construction concerns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- After KQ2 reported on multiple accidents in a current construction zone this Spring, MoDot has put new rumble strips down.

As concrete work continues on 1-29 North and South under the bridge near Frederick Avenue,

MoDot tells KQ2 they placed two sets of rumble strips on 1-29 South after re-evaluating the construction zone.

Jenna Keyes, the Northwest District Communications Manager told us safety in work zones is their number one priority and that the strips help alert drivers they are approaching a work zone.

Work in that area will continue thru June.