MoDot takes action over 1-29 construction concerns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- After KQ2 reported on multiple accidents in a current construction zone this Spring, MoDot has put new rumble strips down.
As concrete work continues on 1-29 North and South under the bridge near Frederick Avenue,
MoDot tells KQ2 they placed two sets of rumble strips on 1-29 South after re-evaluating the construction zone.
Jenna Keyes, the Northwest District Communications Manager told us safety in work zones is their number one priority and that the strips help alert drivers they are approaching a work zone.
Work in that area will continue thru June.