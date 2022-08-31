MoDot tells drivers to stay safe and aware for Labor Day weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Driving safety and awareness is key in getting to and from your destination. And the Missouri Department of Transportation is emphasizing that this week.
"It's our responsibility to drive safely and share the responsibility with the other users in the transportation system that are out there on the road with us," Jonathan Nelson from the MoDot highway safety and traffic division said.
In a news release, MoDot addressed the statistic that fatal car accidents have decreased from this time last year. 11 people died and 458 were hurt in Missouri traffic crashes during Labor Day weekend last year. MoDot is hoping for zero fatalities this Labor Day weekend.
"Im going to stop short of calling it good news, or celebrating it just because of the fact that still more than 600 people have lost their lives in Missouri traffic crashes this year. But we do have some positive momentum going into Labor Day as we come out of the summer," Nelson said.
Drivers over the weekend should see no problems with inclement weather, but MoDot doesn't want drivers to let their guard down.
"So if we want to get to zero fatalities this weekend or any other day of the year, there's four things we can all do. We can buckle up anytime we're in the car, if we're driving, we put the phone down, we slow down, we drive the appropriate speed, and then we never drive impaired," Nelson said.
Labor Day weekend is also the end of the national 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign. So you should plan to see highway patrol and local law enforcement on the highways to enforce impaired driving laws.
"It's not really just to stop them and write them a ticket, but it's to prevent them from actually endangering themselves or someone else on the roadway. These officers are out there, doing that work for us and helping keep our highway safe," Nelson said.
MoDot says there will also be limited road construction this weekend as there will be lots of drivers on the road.
"What people are going to see is that a lot of the work zones are going to shut down for the holiday weekend where they can," Nelson said.