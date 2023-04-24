MoDOT: Traffic to switch lanes on I-29 at Frederick Boulevard Bridge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Beginning on April 25, motorists on southbound Interstate 29 can expect a lane change at the Frederick Boulevard Bridge.
Road crews will switch southbound traffic from the driving lane to the passing lane from Gene Field Road to Mitchell Avenue.
The traffic switch for the northbound lanes of I-29 are expected tp happen on Thursday, April 27.
According to MoDOT, the project has faced delays due to weather and pavement conditions.
Here is an updated full project schedule from MoDOT:
March 1-mid July
Concrete replacement under Frederick Boulevard Bridge. Motorists should expect delays.
- All work will be completed during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday. The work zone will extend north and southbound from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue).
- April 25-early July: Southbound traffic will be switched to be narrowed to one lane, around-the-clock in the inside passing lane. Outside driving lane will be closed.
- April 27-mid-July: Northbound traffic will be switched to be narrowed to one lane, around-the-clock in the outside driving lane. Inside passing lane will be closed.
Early April-late August
Guardrail and median cable improvements and roadway patching from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to south of Route O (Buchanan County).
- All work will be completed overnight from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Intermittent lane closures will occur.
Mid-July-late October
Pavement improvements from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to south of Route O (Buchanan County).
- All work will be completed overnight from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday. Intermittent lane closures will occur.
- Intermittent, overnight closures of the on/off ramps for resurfacing at the intersections of U.S. Route 169 (Exit 50), Frederick Boulevard (Exit 47), U.S. Route 36 (46 A/B), U.S. Route 69 (Exit 44) and I-229 (Exit 43). More information on the ramp closure schedule will be provided as information becomes available.