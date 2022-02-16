 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

MoDOT urges caution ahead of possible winter weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With winter weather in the forecast this week, MoDOT urges drivers to be cautious tomorrow night and through the day Thursday.

The department adds that trucks should be aware of wind speeds up to 20 miles per hour, and gusts up to 30 miles per hour beginning tonight through Thursday night.

Crews will be out tomorrow night watching for flash floods, then transition to fighting ice and snow through Thursday.

According to MoDOT crews have plowed more than a million miles of roadway this month alone.

 

