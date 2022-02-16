MoDOT urges caution ahead of possible winter weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With winter weather in the forecast this week, MoDOT urges drivers to be cautious tomorrow night and through the day Thursday.
The department adds that trucks should be aware of wind speeds up to 20 miles per hour, and gusts up to 30 miles per hour beginning tonight through Thursday night.
Crews will be out tomorrow night watching for flash floods, then transition to fighting ice and snow through Thursday.
According to MoDOT crews have plowed more than a million miles of roadway this month alone.