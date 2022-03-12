Moila Shrine Circus back at Civic Arena

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Moila Shrine Circus brought the Royal Hanneford Circus back to the St. Joseph Civic Arena this weekend.
"We have not had a circus in here, this would have been going on three years. But this is the first year that we've gone back since two years ago," Rex Strayer of the Moila Shriners of St. Joseph said.
He says Friday night and Saturday morning shows were both packed, but that the Saturday afternoon session was even busier.
"Well, the first night was a great night. And then the Saturday morning here, just a little while ago was a great crowd too. Right now, we're a sold out house," Strayer said.
He says the big turn out in the crowd displays how people want to get out and do something, instead of the pandemic keeping everyone stuck at home.
"We've gone through the two years of doing nothing. People are really tired, but they want to get out and see their friends. Again, like I said, we spend two three years since we've seen our friends from the community out here," Strayer said.
But the circus also featured a big moment for one family on Saturday afternoon.
"This is the first circus that they've had since my grandpa passed away," 19-year-old Addisyn Ishmael said.
Addisyn Ishmael's grandfather, Rob Nichols, was a clown for many years and he loved entertaining people. His character was known as Claude Hopper.
"So he had a big part in the clown business, I guess you could say. So we're recognizing our family and giving us like, a little time to us, I guess, because he was special to all of us," Ishmael said.
He passed away a little over nine months ago, and in honor of him, Addisyn asked if she could put on his clown outfit and wear it to the circus. At the end of intermission the family received an award on behalf of him.
"I think he's made his mark and all of us. So in honor of him, I thought why not? This was so out of my comfort zone. But I was just like, there's no one else I'd rather do it for," Ishmael said.
She says a big reason why he loved being a circus clown, and the message she wants to send is....
"All i know is that my grandpa always encouraged you to stay kid at heart. And I think this brings out the kid in you. It gets lost when you get old. So that's one thing that I live by. And I learned from him be kid at heart because he was kind of old. But he would say age doesn't matter, it's what's inside us," Ishmael said.
The last two shows are Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.