Moila Shrine Circus returns to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Moila Shrine Cirus was back in town this weekend, and the Civic Arena became the prime place for family entertainment.
The 68th annual circus featured trapeze, ariel artists, elephants, clowns, and of course, cotton candy.
The event started out as a fundraiser for Moila and became a yearly tradition for the St. Joseph community, and this year they decided to switch things up.
"This is the first year that we got to have the Hamid Circus here. We've had the Royal Hanneford performance here before, but we thought it was time for a change," said Moila Circus Emcee and Shriner Rex Strayer.
Performer Sophia Petrov is a fourth generation circus performer of her Hungarian mother and Bulgarian father, and loves being able to share the stage with her family.
"I grew up in it and so did my parents, especially my mom. She even went to circus school back home in Hungary," said Petrov. "It's just been my life 24/7 and I love it."
For the performers, being able to provide an experience jam-packed with adrenaline is paramount.
"I like to see the people up in there in the crowd, just smiling and having a good time. That's what we're here for," said Circus Ringmaster Peter Sturgis.
"I really crave that adrenaline. I love the feeling you get out of it and also seeing the audience's faces," said Petrov. "Everyone's so surprised and excited, even if it's just the littlest things and it really allows me to perform to my full potential."
From the performers to the audience, the Shriners circus is all about family fun.
"It's great family entertainment, and to get our families back together is the main thing that we're going through this year. You know, with kids going here and going there, this is one thing that the whole family can enjoy together," said Strayer.
"There's plenty of cotton candy, there's plenty of toys, there's plenty of action to see, and it's fun, clean, family fun," said Sturgis.