Moila Shriners kick off their Annual Fez-tival of Trees

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Moila Shriners kicked off their Annual Fez-tival of Trees on Wednesday.
Located in the East Hills Mall, the store features raffles with donated items from local businesses.
Shoppers are able to purchase tickets for their chance to win big on the items of their choosing.
The store will be open this Friday through Sunday and on December 2nd and 3rd, with ticket prices starting at $1 per ticket.
“And if you're just interested in coming in, come in, and we'll talk to you about mobile and let people know what we're doing out there. We're still alive. We're still having a good time out there. And we're still helping the kids,” said Rex Strayer, Public Relations Director, Moila Temple.
The drawing for all items will be on December 3rd.
For more information on hours and ticket prices you can visit the Moila Shriner's Facebook page here.