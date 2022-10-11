Monday marked World Mental Health Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday was World Mental Health Day, and in Missouri, nearly one million adults are living with a mental health condition.
We spoke with the co-CEO at Family Guidance to share the importance of mental health.
"It's okay to not be okay," Kristina Hannon, Co-CEO Family Guidance Center says.
That is one of the themes for mental health this year.
Mental health was first celebrated in 1982, and since 2020, one in five adults experience mental health.
Family guidance co-CEO Kristina Hannon has been helping individuals across northwest Missouri and continues to see an increase each year.
"What we see locally is that we are seeing more people coming in, we're seeing more kids coming in, more adolescents coming in recording behavioral health concerns, the two most common concerns that people are presenting with is depression and anxiety,” Hannon says.
Hannon has been serving the area for over 20 years now and started seeing an increase in patients before COVID-19, the numbers soaring post the pandemic.
“What we've seen since the pandemic, so when the pandemic hit, and everything kind of went into lockdown mode, there was a big drop in people coming in for behavioral health services because people were taking, you know, isolating seriously. And that was good to make sure that we didn't spread COVID. But we are social creatures. And so we need people, we need to be around people. And so the isolation of the pandemic has really had a negative effect on overall mental health and mental well being of individuals in our community or state and around the globe, really,” Hannon says.
Dedicating parts of your day to exercise, eating healthy, spending time in nature, reflecting on your day are important tips to remember when going into the fall and winter months, Hannon said.
"Seasonal depression is a real thing,” Hannon says. “Make sure that you're finding time to do some reflection every day or doing, finding prioritizing time to do something that's important to you that makes you feel well. Exercise is also really important. We see people kind of go into hibernation mode this time of year. So making sure that you are exercising, and you don't have to go to a gym to exercise. You can do exercises at home in your living room, and they can have the same effect for you."
Family Guidance welcomes walk-ins Monday through Thursday for psychiatrists, nurse practitioners and therapists.
If you are someone experiencing a crisis and needs immediate help, call 9-8-8 and a clinician can be sent to your home.