More than 100 students compete in spelling bee

More than 100 students from 24 schools were in today's Buchanan County Spelling Bee.
The bee is sponsored by the St. Joseph School District PTA Council and it was at Truman Middle School, where it's been held for the last 30 years.
The school originally had chairs set up for about 300 guests to come and watch, but that wasn't enough because they ended up taking more from four other classrooms.
Students from 4th through 8th grade participated in two separate bees. They were held at the same time in different gyms: 4th through 6th graders competed in one while 7th and 8th graders in the other.
Then the top five students from each bee were put together in the final round to compete and determine who would be the winner that goes to regionals.
"It's actually going a little bit longer. So we must have some very very talented spellers. We had in the one gym we're in the 6th round but we've got some very talented spellers in the room that are going to last awhile I think," Truman Middle School principal Landi Quinlin said.
And that one she was talking about was the 7th and 8th grade bee that ended up going 18 rounds. The last two students from that gym finished with first and second place in the final round.
First place was Soleah Arney in 7th grade at Bode Middle School....and second place was Reagan Watson in 8th grade at Bode.
The winning word was non-chalant.
Soleah will represent Buchanan County at regionals on March 5 at 1 p.m. at Empower-U in St. Joseph. And the winner of that bee will go to nationals.