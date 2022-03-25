Mosaic announces expansion of medical school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A big announcement on expansion coming to Mosaic Life Care.
The healthcare provider revealed today that UMKC will be expanding its medical school campus in St. Joseph.
The hope is that more of the students going through the program will end up practicing in northwest Missouri.
It's a big boost for rural healthcare in northwest Missouri.
Mosaic Life Care on Thursday announced a more than $15 million expansion of the UMKC Medical School campus in St. Joseph.
"This will allow them to expand their laboratory capabilities with regard to studies for dissection for anatomy labs. These funds will go into an improvement of services to give them the full medical school experience," Mosaic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Edward Kammerer said.
In the first year of the UMKC program in St. Joseph in 2021, 20 students participated, primarily involved with classroom activity.
With the expansion, 20 new students will be added each year and as they progress through their three and a half years of studies, they'll get more hands-on experience.
"We assign them to an internist or a family practice doctor or whomever for a month at a time. They'll follow a surgeon, an OBGYN, and an Emergency Room. They go through all the specialties,” Dr. Kammerer said.
The end goal is if these medical school students are trained here, they'll stay here after graduation.
"If we get 20 students and we get half of those to stay in northwest Missouri, it would be fantastic. This is the pipeline and the future of rural medicine," Dr. Kammerer said.
And finding enough doctors to practice in rural areas is a challenge, healthcare professionals agree that it takes a certain type of physician to serve outside a metro area.
"It is not for the faint of heart or the weak. A lot of people think when you talk rural medicine that this is the quiet, easy thing. This is a much more difficult situation because you don't have all the backup that you would have in larger environments. We pride ourselves as rural physicians in being able to handle more, take care of more and be more for our patients,” Dr. Kammerer said.
For UMKC, their match with Mosaic Life Care and St. Joseph is exactly what they had been looking for.
“They are a tertiary care facility, they feature specialists in every area that we would want our students to train in and then they are connected to rural health clinics throughout that region. It just seemed like the perfect opportunity for us,” Dr. Mary Anne Jackson, Dean of School of Medicine for UMKC said.
The UMKC funding is coming from the $1.5 trillion federal government spending bill signed into law last week.
Students will also get hands-on experience at Mosaic's facilities in Maryville and Albany.