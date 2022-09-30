Mosaic celebrates 10-year partnership with Mayo Clinic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hospital staff and administrators took time to celebrate a decade long partnership with a network of some of the nation's top medical centers.
Mosaic Life Care has been a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network since 2012.
The Chief Medical Officer for Mosaic says the membership allows medical expertise, best practices and other needs to be easily shared and available for patients to ensure their needs are met.
He also says the COVID-19 pandemic magnified communications in order for the healthcare community to better share the latest information and make virtual visits more accessible.
"The Mayo Clinic Care Network gets together, we work across this is more like a platform solution that allows multiple hospitals, multiple different systems with different ideas and ways to handle things that sometimes are better then what Mayo Clinic is doing. They learn from us, we learn from them. And we learn from other members of the network. And by doing that, we were able to navigate the pandemic in a way that I think was actually probably, you know, compared to my colleagues and other systems, we handled it much better than they did,” Mosaic Life Care Chief Medical Officer Edward Kammerer, M.D. says.
Doctors from Mosaic were also able to share some of the success stories they have had with being able to treat patients using expert opinions and treatments from the Mayo Clinic Care Network.