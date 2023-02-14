Mosaic Life Care announces change to electronic medical records platform

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care announced on Tuesday that Epic will be the new electronic medical record (EMR) platform for the health care system. Mosaic will transition from Cerner on March 4, 2023.
“With this change, we are moving to a best-in-class, secure, patient-focused system, which will allow us to provide tools and resources to not only our care teams, but also to patients,” said Mosaic CEO Mike Poore in a news release. “This change is a long-term investment Mosaic is making to improve the quality of care patients receive. Epic is the leader in electronic health medical records, and we look forward to this transformational change for our patients.”
Starting March 4, patients will have a new patient portal powered by Epic's MyChart.
According to Mosaic, as of Friday, changes to Mosaic's portal will include:
- Online scheduling will be unavailable.
- Secure online messaging will be unavailable.
- "Hold My Spot" and "Virtual House Calls" with Urgent Care will be unavailable.
- Patients should call their care teams for scheduling and prescriptions.
- Epic's new patient portal starts March 4.