Mosaic Life Care announces Mike Poore as new CEO

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Thursday, the Mosaic Life Care Board of Trustees announced Mike Poore as Mosaic's next chief executive officer starting immediately.

Poore has served as Mosaic's interim CEO since March 2022.

“Mike was our unanimous choice for this position,” board chair Serena Naylor said. “As interim, he quickly became an exceptional leader for our system. Mike has proven results from his decades of CEO hospital experience with his servant-leadership style. We look forward to Mike taking Mosaic to the next level in health care.”

“As interim CEO, I quickly fell in love with Mosaic and the communities we serve. This is a strong system with some of the best physicians, nurses and caregivers I’ve ever witnessed offering amazing care to patients,” Poore said. “Mosaic’s financial stability and the partnerships between communities is unlike anything I’ve experienced. I’ve worked across the country, and this is where I want to be.”

According to a media release, he recently served as interim CEO for Fauquier Health in Virginia. He was also the interim CEO for numerous health systems through LifePoint Health, a diversified health care delivery network.

Poore has more than 20 years of experience as a CEO and more than 30 years experience in health care.

Poore will attend numerous events in St. Joseph, Maryville and Albany on June 2 and June 3 to become acquainted with Mosaic caregivers and community members.

Mosaic will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. which will be shared on Mosaic's Facebook page.