Mosaic Life Care announces new neuroscience program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care announced the formation of a neuroscience program. The new program will provide experts in neurological disorders to treat patients in our region.
The program brings experts together to give patients the best experiences and outcomes when dealing with neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, spinal cord injuries, brain tumors, epilepsy and seizures, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and stroke.
"This is just an enhancement of the excellent physicians and healthcare providers who are already here. But also adding layers of new treatments for brain tumors for Alzheimer's, for vascular disease, that are going to be investments in technology and the teams that go with them," said Dr. Saleem Abdulrauf, neurologist and director of the neuroscience program.
Neurological experts will now gather together to discuss each individual patient's needs instead of sending the patients to each expert separately.
Abdulrauf said this maximizes Mosaic Life Care's ability to provide the best possible care for patients.
"So what happens is that when you're looking at the patient all at the same time, and having the various people bringing that experience together for the various aspects of that care, it expedites that timing of the treatment. It brings the best available treatments because you have so many minds at one table discussing that one person, and they're bringing all their experiences," Abdulrauf said.
Mosaic Life Care will also be part of national trials to look at new and evolving treatments for various neurological diseases.
Abdulrauf said there is a strong need in the region for this kind of specialty program.
"It is very important for this part of the country," Abdulrauf said. "For northwest Missouri to have a center of excellence in neuroscience to treat our patients here in this region, for their specific issues.
Mosaic Life Care is now in the process of recruiting and getting updated equipment to advance neurovascular services.