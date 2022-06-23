Mosaic Life Care Foundation receives gift from Patterson Family Foundation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Patterson Family Foundation recently awarded a $100,000 gift to the Mosaic Life Care Foundation.
According to a news release, the gift will help create a Cancer Survivorship Clinic as part of the next phase of renovations of Mosaic's Cancer Center.
“We are very grateful to have received our first major gift from this regional foundation and look forward to our developing partnership,” Mosaic Life Care Foundation President Julie Gaddie said. “The gift was secured thanks to the collaborative work of caregivers across numerous Mosaic departments.”
The new clinic will include a multipurpose education room, therapy services, a wellness and exercise gym, spiritual health services, massage, acupuncture and a patient library.