Mosaic Life Care Foundation reveals plans for children's Discovery Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Mosaic Life Care Foundation announced plans to build a children's discovery center in downtown St. Joseph Wednesday afternoon.
The center will be located at the Plymouth Building and will include more than 15 core exhibits and a traveling exhibit.
The center will also have a birth to 18 month old space and an Exploratorium on the rooftop.
Information from the foundation says the children's discovery center will engage children with hands-on learning that hope to spark imagination and curiosity.
Members of the foundation held a press conference at empower u, unveiling the plans.
“It's great for St. Joe. It's great for Buchanan County. It's great for all of the regions around I think from opening. And I'm as excited about this as anybody who lives two blocks away from it will benefit everybody in the street and in great ways,” Jeni Doolittle, Mosaic Life Care Foundation Board of Trustees Chair said.
“Discovery Center will have an opportunity for regional businesses to bring in exhibits to teach people as a part of the Discovery Center about what kind of careers and jobs are available right here in our region,” Julie Gaddie, PhD and Mosaic Life Care Foundation president said.
Gaddie added that the old Plymouth Building was selected as the site for the discovery center was in part due how close the building is to other attractions downtown such as the new downtown hotel, the Civic Arena and many other locations.