Mosaic Life Care introduces Mike Poore as Interim CEO

Today, Mike Poore began his first day as Mosaic’s Interim Chief Executive Officer.
Poore has more than 20 years of experience as a CEO and more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare field.
“So what I do is I, I'm a good shepherd, I shepherd the team through a transition to a permanent CEO, I bring a lot of experience to the table that I can lend to the team and make things happen,” said Mike Poore, Interim CEO at Mosaic Life Care.
According to Mosaic, his role in this temporary position is to listen, assess and provide guidance for caregivers, while a permanent CEO search continues.
He says he will be “boringly consistent” during his time at mosaic.
“I want to be boringly consistent, that we're having consistent quality, consistent care, consistent customer service for our patients. And I'm excited to be working side by side with a team here,” said Poore.
Mosaic said they hope to have an announcement by early summer regarding the new CEO, with the goal of having the position filled by the fall.
Administrators were asked about the departure of former CEO Mark Laney who suddenly left the organization last month, they say that it was a personnel matter.