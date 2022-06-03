Mosaic Life Care introduces new CEO to the community

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A big day at Mosaic Life Care Thursday. The organization introduced its new CEO to the community.
He is someone who has become familiar to many in the area over the last three months.
What was originally supposed to be a temporary assignment has turned into a full-time job.
"Remove the name interim and make it permanent, Our next CEO Mike Poore,” Mosaic Life Care Board of Trustees Chair Serena Naylor said.
Mike Poore originally came to Mosaic in March to serve in an interim role, but was selected from a pool of more than 40 applicants to take over the job permanently.
The healthcare executive has spent much of his career going from one healthcare organization to another acting only as an interim leader until a permanent one is found.
But in Mosaic, and in St. Joseph Poore says he wants to lay some roots.
"If you could see what I see, it was a no-brainer. This is a fantastic organization. It is a fantastic community. I have been blown away by the hospitality in this community and how people are so genuine and engaging," Poore said.
Poore enters his role at Mosaic with more than 30 years experience in healthcare and in his three months at Mosaic, he turned some heads.
"He won us over by his top-notch leadership with 25 years of chief executive officer experience throughout the United States, his strong character and values and his servant leadership style. His ability to strengthen organizations and lead with courage and commitment," Naylor said.
Poore taking over as Mosaic is coming out the other side of the Covid pandemic. They would like northwest Missouri to be aware of all the different types of healthcare they provide.
"The perception in the community, that just because the care is in St. Joseph or Maryville or Albany, is that you can't be that great, that you have to go to Kansas City or another big city to get quality healthcare. We have to overcome that because we are giving that world-class health care here today,” Poore said.
Before coming to St. Joseph Poore most recently served as interim CEO for Fauquier Health in Virginia and has also been interim CEO for numerous health systems through LifePoint Health, another healthcare delivery network.