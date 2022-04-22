Mosaic Life Care offering help with advanced directives, power of attorney documents

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care is offering events to help fill out legal documents that ensure your health care wishes are met if you are unable to speak for yourself.
The events will allow people to get Advanced Directives and Power of Attorney documents signed and notarized:
- Monday, April 25, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Roger's Pharmacy in St. Joseph. (3705 N. Belt Highway)
- Tuesday, April 26, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Roger's Pharmacy in Maryville. (125 E. South Avenue)
- Thursday, April 28, 7:30-9:00 a.m. at Big Biscuit in St. Joseph. (139 N. Belt Highway)