...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High profile vehicles will have diffuculty in crosswind
situations, especially on east to west oriented highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Mosaic Life Care offering help with advanced directives, power of attorney documents

Signed Documents

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care is offering events to help fill out legal documents that ensure your health care wishes are met if you are unable to speak for yourself.

The events will allow people to get Advanced Directives and Power of Attorney documents signed and notarized:

  • Monday, April 25, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Roger's Pharmacy in St. Joseph. (3705 N. Belt Highway)
  • Tuesday, April 26, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Roger's Pharmacy in Maryville. (125 E. South Avenue)
  • Thursday, April 28, 7:30-9:00 a.m. at Big Biscuit in St. Joseph. (139 N. Belt Highway)

